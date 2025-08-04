By: admin

Published August 15, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the July 21st, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

There was an update on the new meters. They have been read and seem to be working well. A couple of them needed to be checked, as an error was received. Chada will be checking to see what the issue is.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the recycling bin. Chada talked to Steve Zoss, and they are planning to have the cement laid for it in the next week. Chada is going to make sure it is flagged out for the cement layers.

Discussion was held on the JD tractor that the Town had been renting yearly from C&B for snow removal for the town. When Gromer returned the tractor to C&B, they said they are no longer doing the rentals of the tractors. Gromer contacted Titan and a couple of other dealerships, and they have all gone away with the rental of the tractors. Gromer is going to contact and see what a price would be to purchase a used tractor and what type of payment it would be yearly. Once he gets this information, Meier will see if she can get it to work in the budget.

Discussion was held on the budget. The Board is going to wait to approve the budget until they figure out what they are going to do for snow removal and if they will be able to purchase a used tractor.

Discussion was held on a propane contract. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve a contract for 3,500 gallons of propane with Brooks Oil.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer – Tori Hoffman – $138.53 – Wages – Meter Reader, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance, Brook’s Oil – $5,250.00 – Propane – Contracted, CNA Surety – $825.00 – Bond Insurance, Miedema Sanitation – $80.00 – Sanitation, Northwestern Energy – $1,412.21 – Utilities – Electric: Water Plant – $46.21, Lift Station – $68.08, Water Valve – $17.59, Street Lights – $830.94, Community Center/Fire Hall – $183.70, Ballpark – $265.69, Santel Communications – $253.90 – Utilities – Phone and Internet: Lift Station – $47.16, Office – $85.32, Community Center – $121.42, United States Treasury – $250.06 – Payroll Taxes, Sean Gromer – $546.45 – Wages – Maintenance, Angie Meier – $847.55 – Wages – Finance Officer and Reimbursement for Computer Expenses, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Superintendent.

The next board meeting will be held on August 18th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on August 14, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $30.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ1-1tb