Published September 2, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the August 4th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

An update was given on the new meters. They have been read and seem to be working well. A couple of them needed to be checked as an error was received. Chada will be checking to see what the issue is. UPDATE: The Board is still having a few issues with receiving errors and is still working out the bugs.

Discussion was held on the recycling bin. Chada talked to Steve Zoss, and they are planning to have the cement laid for it in the next week. Chada is going to make sure it is flagged out for the cement layers. UPDATE: Cement has been poured. Once all is up and ready to go, a message will be put out.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the JD Tractor that the Town had been renting yearly from C&B for snow removal for the town. When Gromer returned the tractor to C&B, they said they are no longer doing the rentals of the tractors. Gromer contacted Titan and a couple of other dealerships, and they have all went away with the rental of the tractors. Gromer is going to contact and see what a price would be to purchase a used tractor and what type of payment it would be yearly. Once he gets this information, Meier will see if she can get it to work in the budget. Update: The Board is still working on finding a tractor and working on the budget.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer – Mitchell Concrete – $110.00 – Agrilime – ballpark (will be reimbursed by Summer Youth), Menards – $1,471.35 – Repairs/Main – office buildings, Hoffman Digging & Well Repair – $16,026.05 – Install Sewer System at Rossy Park Restrooms, Backhoe work and labor, Placed a culvert, Installed a new meter pit, Blew out a curb stop and repaired, Backhoe labor to clean ditch, install culvert, meter pit, dig up and locate water leak by restrooms, Dawson Construction – $795.92 – Blading – Streets, Davison Rural Water – $4,262.50 – Water Used, CorInsurance – $20,820.00 – Insurance Renewal for City Policy, Faye Blindauer – $307.52 – Wages – Custodian – May and June, Olson’s Pest Technicians – $95.00 – Spraying for mosquitoes, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $111.00 – Advertising Minutes.

The next board meeting will be held on September 8th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

