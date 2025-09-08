By: admin

Published September 19, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors included Melissa Ettswold.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the August 18th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held about the recycling bin. Chada talked to Steve Zoss, and they are planning to have the cement laid for it in the next week Chada is going to make sure it is flagged out for the cement layers. Update: Cement has been poured. Once all is up and ready to go, the Board will put a message out. Update: They are planning to finish the recycling bin on September 14th.

The 4-H group is wanting to put up a sign for the recycling bin. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to have the 4-H group order and put up a sign for the recycle bin.

New Business:

Melissa Ettswold attended the meeting for Parker Ettswold, as he was at a Board Meeting at the school. Parker is wanting to do a baseball camp for his Senior Project and is requesting to have the electricity left on at the ballpark until after his camp. His camp is planned for October 18th. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to leave the electricity on at the ballpark until after the camp.

Discussion was held on the JD tractor that the Board had been renting yearly from C&B for snow removal for the town. When Gromer returned the tractor to C&B, they said they are no longer doing the rentals of the tractors. Gromer contacted Titan and a couple of other dealerships, and they have all gone away from the rental of the tractors. Gromer is going to contact and see what a price would be to purchase a used tractor and what type of payment it would be yearly. Once he gets this information, Meier will see if she can get it to work in the budget.

Update: Gromer has found a tractor and talked with the board regarding it. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve to purchase the JD Tractor for $50,000. Meier is working with CorTrust Bank on a loan for the tractor.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer – Tori Hoffman – $138.50 – Meter Reader, USDA – $156.00 – payment for Water Tower Loan, Spray for Mosquitoes, Santel Communications – $253.95 – payment for: Office – Phone – $30.37, Community Center – Phone – $25.92, Internet – Office – $55.00, Internet – Community Center – $95.50, Lift Station – Phone -$47.16, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Utilities – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $1,479.73 – Utilities – Electric – Water Plant – $35.47, Lift Station – $72.51, Water Valve – $13.46, Ball Park – $265.24, Street Lights – $784.49, Community Center – $308.56, Menards – $268.92 – Repairs and Maintenance, Public Health Lab – $20.00 – Water Sample, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on September 23rd, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

