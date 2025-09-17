By: admin

Published October 3, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the special meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors were Diane Moody and Tiffany Hoffman.

Meier talked with Moody regarding questions she had about her wanting to vacate a road/alley on her property. Meier talked with Moody about meeting with board members to help answer some of her questions.

Moody and Hoffman attended the meeting and discussed questions Moody had regarding vacating a road/alley on her property. She was going to think about if she wanted to move forward and once she decides will let Meier know.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on October 2, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $9.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.