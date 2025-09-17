Letcher Town Board proceedings

September 17th, 2025

By:
Published October 3, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the special meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors were Diane Moody and Tiffany Hoffman.

Meier talked with Moody regarding questions she had about her wanting to vacate a road/alley on her property. Meier talked with Moody about meeting with board members to help answer some of her questions.  

Moody and Hoffman attended the meeting and discussed questions Moody had regarding vacating a road/alley on her property.  She was going to think about if she wanted to move forward and once she decides will let Meier know.  

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on October 2, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $9.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 28, 2025 September 29, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 October 2, 2025 October 3, 2025 October 4, 2025
    October 5, 2025 October 6, 2025 October 7, 2025 October 8, 2025 October 9, 2025 October 10, 2025 October 11, 2025
    October 12, 2025 October 13, 2025 October 14, 2025 October 15, 2025 October 16, 2025 October 17, 2025 October 18, 2025
    October 19, 2025 October 20, 2025 October 21, 2025 October 22, 2025 October 23, 2025 October 24, 2025 October 25, 2025
    October 26, 2025 October 27, 2025 October 28, 2025 October 29, 2025 October 30, 2025 October 31, 2025 November 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 