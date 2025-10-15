By: admin

Published October 31, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. Diane Moody was a visitor.

A public hearing meeting was held on October 15th, 2025, at the Letcher Finance Office. At which time and place, the board determined whether to vacate the portions of the roads/alley.

No one opposed the vacating of these roads/alley.

A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to vacate the roads/alley that was requested to have done by Diane Moody.

The resolution was filled out and will be sent to the register of deeds to be recorded.

The next board meeting will be held on October 20th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

