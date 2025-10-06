By: admin

Published October 31, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the September 23rd, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Dawna VanOverschelde attended the meeting as she had a couple of questions and wanted to make sure they were okay to take care of.

1. The little outdoor library box is needing the roof replaced as it is leaking, and the books inside have gotten wet. Also, it is needing to be painted. Dawna is going to have Mark VanOverschelde put a new little roof on the library box and then she is going to paint it and restock with books.

2. Dawna has seen that towns have been using the older phone booth and putting a box inside and putting in puzzles that people can get and return when finished and people can also add puzzles they do not want to the box. Overflow can always go into the little library if there is room.

3. Dawna said that, at the basketball court down at Rossy Park, the backstop on the north side needs to be fixed and that there is a swing down there that also needs to be fixed.

4. She is also wondering if the town was okay with having ballpark signs made and put up so people from out of town know where the ballpark is located.

Dawna said she will be putting in a grant to help pay for supplies for the signs, and supplies for Rossy Park, and for the puzzle box and library box. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to have Dawna apply for a grant and move forward with these projects.

Meier was at the 4-H meeting at the community center on Sunday, and they are planning to have the parade of lights this year on Saturday, November 29th. More information is to come.

Also, they are planning to have Trunk or Treat on October 26th at 5 p.m. at the Letcher Community Church parking lot. After Trunk or Treat, the kids will be trick or treating the town.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the paperwork with Diane Moody on vacating alley/streets. The paperwork has all been notarized and is now being sent for advertising in the Sanborn Weekly Journal. After it has been advertised, the board will have a special meeting on October 15th at the Finance Office to finalize the resolution.

Faye Blindauer will be setting up a bookshelf at her beauty shop for people to check books out of. Anyone with questions can contact Faye on when it will be open.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment: GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER – Faye Blindauer – $180.08 – Wages – Custodian, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages for Water Sample, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Utilities – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $1,345.62 – Utilities – Electric: $78.33 – Liftstation, $36.94 – Water Plant, $12.92 – Water Valve, $155.24 – Ball Park, $840.28 – Street Lights, $221.91 – Community Center, Quill – $137.09 – Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $530.58 – Advertising Minutes, Santel Communications – $254.16 – Utilities – Phone and Internet: Office – $85.32, Community Center – $121.42, Lift Station – $47.42, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance, United States Treasury – $3,354.10 – Payroll Taxes, Sean Gromer – $1,322.19 – Wages – Maintenance Worker/Trustee, Mark Chada – $846.03 – Wages – Mayor, Casey Gromer – $2,589.93 – Wages – Summer Help – May-October, Angela Larson – $650.92 – Wages – Trustee, Angela Meier – $756.37 – Wages – Finance Officer, Tori Hoffman – $138.53 – Wages – Meter Reader, USDA – $156.00 – Water tower loan, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance Camera.

The next board meeting will be held on October 20th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

