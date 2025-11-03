Letcher Town Board proceedings

November 3rd, 2025

By:
Published November 17, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the October 20th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on events being held at the community center. On November 9th, the Veteran’s Supper will be held, November 13th – Blood Drive, November 16th there will be a Sign Painting, November 28th – Parade of Lights, December 7th – Wreath Decorating, and December 13th – Turkey Bingo. 

New Business:

Discussion was held on the Diane Moody property. The Board received paperwork back from the Register of Deeds that all paperwork has been filed. They are now working on the bill and will be sending it to Moody.

Update: The parade of lights that was scheduled for Saturday, November 29th, has now been changed to Friday, November 28th, at 6:00 p.m. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER – Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $1,206.88: Utilities – Community Center/Fire Hall – $212.55, Street Lights – $770.88, Ballpark – $110.19, Rossy Park – $2.49, Lift Station – $64.05, Water Plant – $33.25, Water Valve – $13.47, Quill – $394.78 – Supplies for Community Center, Sanborn County Register of Deeds – $90.00 – Filed paperwork, Santel Communications – $254.79 – Utilities – Community Center – $121.42, Town office – $85.95, Lift Station – $47.42, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Comp Fund – $1,553.00 – Renewal, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance, Angie Meier – $877.94 – Finance Officer Wages, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Superintendent Faye Blindauer – $144.07 – Custodian Wages, Sean Gromer – $546.45 – Wages – Maintenance, Tori Hoffman – $138.52 – Wages – Meter Reader. 

The next board meeting will be held on November 17th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on November 13, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $24.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 26, 2025 October 27, 2025 October 28, 2025 October 29, 2025 October 30, 2025 October 31, 2025 November 1, 2025
    November 2, 2025 November 3, 2025 November 4, 2025 November 5, 2025 November 6, 2025 November 7, 2025 November 8, 2025
    November 9, 2025 November 10, 2025 November 11, 2025 November 12, 2025 November 13, 2025 November 14, 2025 November 15, 2025
    November 16, 2025 November 17, 2025 November 18, 2025 November 19, 2025 November 20, 2025 November 21, 2025 November 22, 2025
    November 23, 2025 November 24, 2025 November 25, 2025 November 26, 2025 November 27, 2025 November 28, 2025 November 29, 2025
    November 30, 2025 December 1, 2025 December 2, 2025 December 3, 2025 December 4, 2025 December 5, 2025 December 6, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 