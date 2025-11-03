By: admin

Published November 17, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the October 20th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on events being held at the community center. On November 9th, the Veteran’s Supper will be held, November 13th – Blood Drive, November 16th there will be a Sign Painting, November 28th – Parade of Lights, December 7th – Wreath Decorating, and December 13th – Turkey Bingo.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the Diane Moody property. The Board received paperwork back from the Register of Deeds that all paperwork has been filed. They are now working on the bill and will be sending it to Moody.

Update: The parade of lights that was scheduled for Saturday, November 29th, has now been changed to Friday, November 28th, at 6:00 p.m.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER – Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $1,206.88: Utilities – Community Center/Fire Hall – $212.55, Street Lights – $770.88, Ballpark – $110.19, Rossy Park – $2.49, Lift Station – $64.05, Water Plant – $33.25, Water Valve – $13.47, Quill – $394.78 – Supplies for Community Center, Sanborn County Register of Deeds – $90.00 – Filed paperwork, Santel Communications – $254.79 – Utilities – Community Center – $121.42, Town office – $85.95, Lift Station – $47.42, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Comp Fund – $1,553.00 – Renewal, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance, Angie Meier – $877.94 – Finance Officer Wages, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Superintendent Faye Blindauer – $144.07 – Custodian Wages, Sean Gromer – $546.45 – Wages – Maintenance, Tori Hoffman – $138.52 – Wages – Meter Reader.

The next board meeting will be held on November 17th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

