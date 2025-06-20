By: admin

Published June 20, 2025, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket School and Community Library is honored to announce the donation of nine books in memory of longtime library supporter and avid reader, Melda Farris.

Melda’s love for books—especially Christian Fiction—was well known among family, friends, and fellow community members. Her generous spirit and unwavering support of the Woonsocket Library made her a cherished friend to staff and patrons alike.

To celebrate her legacy and love of reading, the donated books now grace the library’s shelves, offering inspiration and enjoyment to readers for years to come.

The Woonsocket Public Library invites community members to stop in and explore the new titles. Summer hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This heartfelt gift ensures that Melda’s memory continues to inspire the love of stories and the enjoyment of reading.

