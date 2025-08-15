LocalS place in Alpena’s Car Show

Published August 15, 2025, in Area News

The third Annual Alpena Car Show was held on Saturday, July 26. The car show was held in conjuction with the Alpena Tractor Pull as a fundraiser for the Alpena Community Foundation. There were a total of 44 entries of cars, pickups, tractors and motorcycles. All entries received a door prize.

Paul Von Eye won first place in pickups with his 1966 GMC Pickup. 

Hayden Beigh won first place in People’s Choice with his Chevy Malibu, while Lonna Miller was voted runner-up with her 1936 Chevy Coupe.

