Locals place in dirt bike competition

By:
Published April 18, 2025, in Sports

Dirt bike races were held at the DEX in Huron on Saturday, April 12. 

Jett Johnson earned second in the 65 open and third in the 65 7-9 age division, doing well despite having to stand as he rode, as the seat fell off at the start of the first lap.

Dayton Eagle placed sixth in the 250 B, first in the youth through 16 age divisioin, and first in the Open B.

Evan VonEye earned second in the 250 C and in the Open C.

Drew Frey placed third in the 17-39 age division, as well as fifth in the two stroke open.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025
    April 6, 2025 April 7, 2025 April 8, 2025 April 9, 2025 April 10, 2025 April 11, 2025 April 12, 2025
    April 13, 2025 April 14, 2025 April 15, 2025 April 16, 2025 April 17, 2025 April 18, 2025 April 19, 2025
    April 20, 2025 April 21, 2025 April 22, 2025 April 23, 2025 April 24, 2025 April 25, 2025 April 26, 2025
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 