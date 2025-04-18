By: admin

Published April 18, 2025, in Sports

Dirt bike races were held at the DEX in Huron on Saturday, April 12.

Jett Johnson earned second in the 65 open and third in the 65 7-9 age division, doing well despite having to stand as he rode, as the seat fell off at the start of the first lap.

Dayton Eagle placed sixth in the 250 B, first in the youth through 16 age divisioin, and first in the Open B.

Evan VonEye earned second in the 250 C and in the Open C.

Drew Frey placed third in the 17-39 age division, as well as fifth in the two stroke open.

