November 17, 2025

Lois Evers, 97, of Mitchell, formerly of Letcher and Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at Avera Brady Health & Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at Letcher Community Church in Letcher, with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher.

Lois M. (Edwards) Evers was born Jan. 9, 1928, to Lloyd and Retta (Bissell) Edwards on a farm north of Letcher. When she was one-year-old, she moved with her family to Logan Township, north of Letcher. She attended Lakeview School in Logan Township through eighth grade. She then attended Letcher Public School and graduated from high school in 1946. She attended summer school at Dakota Wesleyan University and graduated with a teaching degree in elementary education. Her long teaching career started in a one-room country school in Butler Township. She taught in Sanborn and Davison County rural schools for four years, Letcher Public School for seven years, and Mt. Vernon Public School for 19 years until she retired in 1993. She retired from full-time teaching in 1993 but continued to be a substitute teacher in area schools for another 17 years.

On June 18, 1948, Lois married James Evers at Lewistown, Mont. Four sons were born to this union. They lived in the Letcher community until they retired from farming in 2000 and moved to Woonsocket. In 2014, they then moved to Mitchell.

She was a member of the Letcher Legion Auxiliary, Women’s Fellowship in Letcher, the Senior Citizens group in Letcher, Woonsocket and Mitchell, and on the Woonsocket Library Board and Cancer Society.

Lois is survived by her sons, Dennis (Patty McCarthy), Bob, and Everett (Jackie); eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, with another due in February; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Tim; daughter-in-law, Janice; sisters, Geraldine and Arlene Hanten; brother, Lyle and wife Faye; brother, Marian, in infancy; brother-in-law, Tom Ford, and many other in-laws.