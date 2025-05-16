Lucky Luke author brings outdoor adventure stories to local schools

By:
Published May 16, 2025, in Headline News, School

On Tuesday, May 6, Kevin Lovegreen, of Eagan, Minn., and the author of the Lucky Luke children’s book series, visited elementary students in the Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools. The Lucky Luke adventure series follows a young boy, Lucky Luke, on the exciting experiences he has while hunting and fishing. Lovegreen told the elementary students that all of Lucky Luke’s journeys are based on true events that happened to himself while fishing and hunting as well as his son, Luke, and daughter, Crystal.

