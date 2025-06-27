By: admin

Published June 27, 2025, in Obituaries

Lyle A. King, 84, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at his home.

His services will be private.

Lyle Allen King was born to Victor and Nellie (Stevens) King on Nov. 9, 1940, in Canova. He graduated from Fedora High School and moved to Huron, where he lived for the rest of his life.

On Dec. 15, 1962, he married Jane Stai. To this union, three children were born.

Lyle worked as a plumber for both Lawson’s and Barton’s Plumbing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with his family and grandkids, following their various interests and sports.

Lyle is survived by his children, Penny (Eric) Brown of Huron, Todd King of Wolsey and Michael (Kristen Murray) King of Huron; his eight grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lillie (Dan) Johnson of Mitchell, Peggy (Craig) Podhradsky of Huron and Patty (Tom) Hughes of Howard; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his parents, Victor and Nellie King; his siblings, Gary and Connie; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Hodges.