Published May 30, 2025, in Obituaries

Lyle Pawlowski, 90, of Wessington Springs passed away May 16, 2025.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Burial with military honors followed at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, also at the church.

Lyle was born on Nov. 18, 1934, in Woonsocket, the second of four children to Paul and Ann (Detlefs) Pawlowski. Lyle was baptized on Dec. 16, 1934, and confirmed in Christ on May 30, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lane.

He attended Meyer Country School, Lane, and later graduated from Woonsocket High School. From 1955 to 1957, Lyle served in the United States Army, stationed in Hawaii, and then continued in the National Guard in Wessington Springs for two more years.

Lyle married Lenora Roduner on June 1, 1958. Together, they began farming south of Lane before purchasing their family farm in Buffalo County in 1963.

Lyle and Lenora worked raising beef cattle, dairy cows, sheep, and a variety of other animals while raising their family. Lyle was committed to his community, serving in many roles, including Elder and Sunday School Superintendent at Zion Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs, member of the Soil Conservation Board, founding member of the Mid-Dakota Rural Water Board, board member of Central Electric, Buffalo County Commissioner, Highway Superintendent, volunteer with the Buffalo County Fire Department, 4-H leader and softball coach, and member of the Wessington Springs Senior Citizens Board. He and Lenora also danced with the Spurs & Slippers Dance Club and worked as campground hosts at West Bend State Park.

Lyle is survived by his children, Lola (Paul) Twedt, Lisa (Jack) Davis, Lee (Tina) Pawlowski, and Lori (JJ) Lafferty; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Kenieth Pawlowski, Valetta (Joe) Fee, and Glen (Cindi) Pawlowski; sisters-in-law, Arlena Hauck, Luella Teveldal and Leona Glaser; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lenora; his parents; sister-in-law, Betty Pawlowski; brothers-in-law, Leonard Teveldal, Alfred Hauck, and Lu Glaser; and brothers-in-law and their spouses, Ray and Doris Roduner and Melvin and Evelyn Roduner.