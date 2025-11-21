By: admin

Marilyn “Jo” Robbins, 93, of Wessington Springs, passed away on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Burial followed at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Nurnberg-Basham Funeral Service.

Marilyn Joy Easton was born to Elmer W. And Evelyn (Thomas) Easton on April 16, 1932, in Wessington Springs. She lived her entire life within 10 miles of Wessington Springs, attending country school in Anina and Media Townships. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1950, attended Wessington Springs Junior College and taught school for one year.

Jo met Keith Robbins in 1950, and they were married on June 1, 1951. To this union, three daughters were born. They started farming in 1952 and remained on the farm until 1994 when they moved into Wessington Springs. She enjoyed the outdoor life.

Jo was a lifetime member of Templeton United Church of Christ, taught Sunday school, was a member of the fellowship and served as needed. She belonged to the neighborhood Justa Club in Anina Township for 35 years. She was also a member of the Legion Auxiliary, Patchwork Pals Sewing Club, Red Hats, Springs Country Club and Senior Citizens. She and Keith enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing, golfing, camping, fishing and traveling by bus to parts of the US. They spent many enjoyable hours at the school gym watching sports and music activities of their grandchildren.

Jo is survived by her daughters, Kay (Darwin) Reindl, of Wessington Springs, and Nyla (Carl) Kappel, of Mount Vernon; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Barbara) Easton of Paso Robles, Calif.; sister-in-law, MaryLou Easton; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; daughter, Patricia Robbins; brother, Larry Easton; parents; grandparents, George and Ruth Easton and Henry and Lulu Thomas; and her in-laws, Frank and Roxie Robbins.