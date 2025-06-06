By: admin

Marion Dean, 85, of Artesian, passed away Friday, May 23, 2025, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 30, at the Artesian Community Center. Burial was at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Thursday at the Artesian Community Center, with a prayer service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Marion was born in Rock Island, Ill., on Dec. 12, 1939, to Raymond and Margaret (Clark) Dean. The Dean family moved to the family farm south of Artesian, in 1946. He attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Artesian High School in 1958. He married Deanna Peterson on April 29, 1961, at Woonsocket.

Marion worked with his parents on the family farm and with his dad on road construction. Marion also worked construction with Tenis Snyder and was farm manager for Donald McKillop until 1972 when Marion and Deanna purchased the family farm. Through the years, Marion was maintenance manager and school bus driver for the Artesian School District, drove semi hauling livestock for Henry Dean and Tom Soulek Trucking and Selland Trucking, and worked at Trail King Industries. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Artesian, the Artesian Volunteer Fire Department, and the Artesian CIA (Community Improvement Association). He loved playing cards, marble games, and camping.

Marion is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deanna; children, Donna (Dennis) Morgan of Artesian, Steve (Holly) Dean of Alamagordo N.M., Molly (Jeff) Ebersdorfer of Artesian, Justin (Lori) Dean of Artesian, and Clayton (Lanette) Dean of Artesian; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry (Mary) and Bill (Connie); sisters, Eleanor, Ruth, Audrey (Barry), Margie (Mario), Katie (Dave), and Debra; brothers-in-law, Mick (Sandy) McGraw and Darwin (Janie) Peterson; sisters-in-law, Jerolyn (Stan) Dubro and Lorena Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret Dean; in-laws, Alvin and Myrtle Peterson; siblings, Arlene, Deanna, Betty, and Raymond Jr.; brothers-in-law, Doug Peterson, Mer Schoenfelder, Tenis Snyder and John Nelson; and sister-in-law, Darlene Peterson.