Published October 17, 2025, in Obituaries

Mark Evan Judy, 70, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Clinton, Iowa.

Memorial services were held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline, Ill. Visitation was two hours prior to services. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Artesian, at a later date.

Mark was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Mitchell, the son of Raymond and Marion (Stafford) Judy. He was a graduate of Forestburg High School and Huron College, where he played basketball for one year and got his bachelor’s degree in Criminology. He married Mary Jane Hart in 1976 in Huron. He later married Deborah (Wren) Stillwell on Oct. 24, 2009, in Silvis, Ill.

After college, Mark served as a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper until 1985. He then worked as an insurance agent and regional manager for American Family Insurance in South Dakota and later in Iowa, and as a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones Investing, and Wells Fargo, retiring in December 2019. Raised on a farm and never losing that passion, he helped during harvest season. He was also a euchre player and enjoyed playing other card and board games.

Mark was active in his community, serving as a volunteer fireman in Tripp, President of the East Moline/Silvis Rotary Club 2001-2002 and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow in 2002. He was currently serving as the Buffalo Township Clerk, as President of the Hickory Hills Home Association, as a member of the South Dakota Highway Patrol Retiree Association, and as a lifetime member of the NRA.

Mark enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Indiana Fever and Minnesota Twins and Vikings.

Mark is survived by his wife, Deborah “Susie” Judy; children, Tiffany Judy of Winston-Salem, N.C., Jason Stillwell of Davenport, Iowa, and Angela (Clint) Maher of Eldridge, Iowa; three grandsons; sisters, Ann (Don) Schellpfeffer of Sioux Falls, Nancy (Lenny) Hinker of Fedora, Lois Quam of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Teresa (Bo) McDowell of Moline, Ill.; and brothers-in-law, Mike (Deb) Wren of Aurora, Colo., and Bill (Shirley) Wren and Christopher (Leslie) Wren, both of Phoenix, Ariz., and Bob Wren of Park View, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Janice; and brother-in-law, Dick.