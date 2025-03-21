By: admin

Published March 21, 2025, in Obituaries

Mark Stach, 69, of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 14, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Thursday at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Mark Stach was born on July 23, 1955, to Thomas and Evelyn (Delapp) Stach. He grew up in Letcher and graduated from Letcher High School before attending Nettleton College in Sioux Falls.

In April of 1985, he married Marilyn Gorath, and together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and plenty of road trips. In August of 1986, they welcomed Jared, their only son. Mark loved attending Jared’s sports events. Mark was a dedicated salesperson in the commercial chemicals and cleaner’s industry.

After moving around for some time, they made Emery their home in 1997. He took great pride in maintaining a manicured lawn and a thriving garden.

Mark had a passion for the simple joys in life, grilling a great steak or burger and watching his favorite teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Twins and Notre Dame football. Mark enjoyed classic westerns, especially “Gunsmoke” and anything starring John Wayne. He also had an appreciation for Buick cars.

Mark is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Jared (Anna); two grandsons; siblings, Tim (Gloria), Mary Beth (Russ) Overbay, and Dinie (Don) Koster; brother-in-law, Rich Rands; sister-in-law, Shirley Stach; and many family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Evelyn, and his siblings, Pat and Paul.