Published May 9, 2025, in Obituaries

Martha L. Lambert, 92, of Alpena, passed away Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Faulkton Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, at Kuhler Funeral Home, Huron, with Pastor Derek Baum officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Huron. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Martha Lena Diede was born on Dec. 13, 1932, in Huron, to Christ and Lydia (Huber) Diede. She grew up on a farm near Alpena and attended country school through the eighth grade.

On July 5, 1952, Martha married Richard Lambert in Huron. They made their home in Alpena, where they lived for 63 years.

Martha was known for her generosity and nurturing spirit, her homemade pickles and kuchens, her fondness for Molly B polka music, her love of gardening and puzzles, and her occasional enjoyment of a Miller Lite. She also had a gift for hospitality. She spent many years doing housework, babysitting and caring for others. In 2016, Martha moved to Faulkton.

Martha is survived by three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Jake (Arlene) Diede of Everett, Wash.; sister, Carol North of Huron; sister-in-law, Julia Diede of Redfield; brothers-in-law, Doug Lambert of Wisconsin and Glen Lambert of Minneapolis, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard in 2012; her parents; grandparents; her daughter, Linda Small in 2013; son-in-law, Bob Small in 2017; six brothers; five sisters; and two nephews.