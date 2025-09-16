By: admin

Published September 16, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Sports

Mason Moody rides in one of close to 90 rodeos this season. He has traveled all over to make his bull-riding dream a reality. Picture courtesy of EH Photography.

In probably his busiest season, yet, Letcher native Mason Moody has accomplished some major wins while riding bulls in approximately 90 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeos, some of which last for several days. He is currently sitting at ninth place in the world with $150,740. The top 15 riders in the world get to advance to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, Nev., in December, so Moody is sitting in a nice spot to qualify for a chance to compete at that level.

