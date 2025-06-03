Measles becoming a possible threat

By:
Published June 3, 2025, in Headline News

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there have been confirmed cases of measles in all the surrounding states of South Dakota, and now, South Dakota has its first confirmed case in Meade County.

For Sanborn County, this is a little more treacherous than most of the other counties in South Dakota, as it has only 66 percent of its inhabitants vaccinated, and there are only two counties in the state with a lower percentage than that. As of May 30, there have been three deaths and 1,088 reported cases in the United States. There has been a case found in almost every state in the country with the most highly concentrated number of cases currently in Texas. It is very important to take note that 96 percent of the people with confirmed cases were not vaccinated, and that the measles vaccine has been around for 62 years and is part of the vaccination routine in the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) shots that are given to youngsters to ward off all three of the those debilitating, and sometimes deadly, diseases.

…Read on in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

