Merlin Hiemstra

Letcher

By:
Published September 26, 2025, in Obituaries

Merlin “Mike” Hiemstra, 71, of rural Letcher, passed away on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. 

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, Sept. 22, at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a prayer service. Private burial will be at Trinity Cemetery in rural Storla, at a later date.

Merlin “Mike” Jay Hiemstra was born on June 19, 1954, in Mitchell, to Orlo and Keith (Lehner) Hiemstra. He grew up in the Mitchell and Letcher area and graduated from Mitchell High School. On April 24, 1981, he married Kim (Green) Hiemstra, and they raised two children.

Mike farmed for over 30 years in rural Letcher before moving to Seffner, Fla., where he spent 20 years. While in Florida, he worked on the tree crew at Busch Gardens, and later, after retirement, he tended lawns and blueberry plants for Wish Farms. He recently returned to rural Letcher.

Mike’s greatest joy was his family. He loved being outdoors, tinkering with farm or lawn equipment, lending a helping hand to neighbors, and keeping up with the latest farming news. Mike had a playful spirit and liked to tease and joke. Growing up, he was active in his local 4-H club.

Mike is survived by his children, Serina (Adam) Nuese of Brandon, and Neal (Karisa) Hiemstra of Woonsocket; four grandchildren; his siblings, Delbert (DeAnna) Hiemstra of Nampa, Idaho, Norma Tuttle of Mitchell, Beverly (Rodney) Spelbring of Gillette, Wyo., Darla Kjelden of Sioux Falls, Dennis (Vickie) Hiemstra of Mitchell, and Bryant Hiemstra of rural Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, Rodney Tuttle.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025
    September 7, 2025 September 8, 2025 September 9, 2025 September 10, 2025 September 11, 2025 September 12, 2025 September 13, 2025
    September 14, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 16, 2025 September 17, 2025 September 18, 2025 September 19, 2025 September 20, 2025
    September 21, 2025 September 22, 2025 September 23, 2025 September 24, 2025 September 25, 2025 September 26, 2025 September 27, 2025
    September 28, 2025 September 29, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 October 2, 2025 October 3, 2025 October 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 