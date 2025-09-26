By: admin

Published September 26, 2025, in Obituaries

Merlin “Mike” Hiemstra, 71, of rural Letcher, passed away on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, Sept. 22, at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a prayer service. Private burial will be at Trinity Cemetery in rural Storla, at a later date.

Merlin “Mike” Jay Hiemstra was born on June 19, 1954, in Mitchell, to Orlo and Keith (Lehner) Hiemstra. He grew up in the Mitchell and Letcher area and graduated from Mitchell High School. On April 24, 1981, he married Kim (Green) Hiemstra, and they raised two children.

Mike farmed for over 30 years in rural Letcher before moving to Seffner, Fla., where he spent 20 years. While in Florida, he worked on the tree crew at Busch Gardens, and later, after retirement, he tended lawns and blueberry plants for Wish Farms. He recently returned to rural Letcher.

Mike’s greatest joy was his family. He loved being outdoors, tinkering with farm or lawn equipment, lending a helping hand to neighbors, and keeping up with the latest farming news. Mike had a playful spirit and liked to tease and joke. Growing up, he was active in his local 4-H club.

Mike is survived by his children, Serina (Adam) Nuese of Brandon, and Neal (Karisa) Hiemstra of Woonsocket; four grandchildren; his siblings, Delbert (DeAnna) Hiemstra of Nampa, Idaho, Norma Tuttle of Mitchell, Beverly (Rodney) Spelbring of Gillette, Wyo., Darla Kjelden of Sioux Falls, Dennis (Vickie) Hiemstra of Mitchell, and Bryant Hiemstra of rural Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, Rodney Tuttle.