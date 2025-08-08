By: admin

Published August 8, 2025, in Obituaries

Michael Crater, 73, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

His memorial service is pending with the funeral home at this time.

Michael Cecil Crater, the son of Cecil and Marie (Prien) Crater, was born on Nov. 26, 1951, in Mitchell. He attended school and graduated from Artesian High School. After graduation, Michael joined the U.S Army and was honorably discharged after basic training due to weak knees. Michael lived in Texas and North Carolina for many years until recently moving back to Cavour in June of 2024. After recovering from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Michael attended technical college in North Carolina and received his associate degree in drafting. Michael then worked as a draftsman for a box company in North Carolina for many years until his retirement. Michael was married twice.

Michael was a member of the American Legion in North Carolina and also volunteered at a local homeless shelter. He enjoyed word searches, jigsaw puzzles, and playing the “train” game online. His favorite activity was spending time with family and friends.

Michael is survived by his brother, Terry (Clara) Crater of Cavour; a niece; two nephews; his aunt; two great-nieces; and several great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his two wives, Anna and Linda.