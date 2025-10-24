By: admin

Published October 24, 2025, in Obituaries

Michael Dean Hoffman, 77, of Rapid City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Artesian. Lunch and fellowship will follow at the Artesian Community Center.

Michael was born in Milan, Ill., on Oct. 25, 1947, to Wilbert and Lois Hoffman. While he was still young, his family moved to Artesian to farm. After graduating high school, Michael farmed and was active in the South Dakota Army National Guard.

Michael was united in marriage to Paulette Laura Thome of Mitchell on Oct. 1, 1976. Later, Michael attended Mitchell Vocational School, where he earned a degree as a computer technician. After earning his degree, Michael moved his family to Rapid City so he could take a position with Western Business Resources as a computer technician.

Michael enjoyed bowling, hunting, and fishing. He loved being out on his boat, playing cards and games with family, and being with his grandsons.

Michael is survived by his wife, Paulette; daughter, Amber of Rapid City; three grandsons; the Hoffman families in Artesian; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, William and Oma King; and special brother-in-law, James King.