Modern Woodmen match funds for Woonsocket Band

By:
Published June 27, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

Members of the Modern Woodmen of America Woonsocket Chapter recently helped raise money for the Woonsocket Band by providing matching funds for their bake sale/craft sale fundraiser at the spring concert.

With the band program growing through Band Director Jennifer Karlen, there was a need to purchase new percussion equipment – a new pair of Timpani (also known as kettle drums) and a new Concert Bass Drum!

The event, held on May 8, raised $2,338.25. This includes $1,000.00 matched by Modern Woodmen’s home office through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. 

The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need by holding fundraisers. Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, chapters provide opportunities to take part in social activities and community service projects to meet local needs. 

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information or to get involved, contact Sarah May at 605-350-5518, Sarah.M.May@mwarep.org.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

