Nena Roberts

Woonsocket

By:
Published March 14, 2025, in Obituaries

Nena Roberts, 62, of Woonsocket, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at her residence. 

Memorial services were held Thursday, March 6, at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Visitation was one hour prior to services.

Nena Roberts was born on Jan. 27, 1963, in Centralia, Ill., to Everette and Bertha (Simonton) Votaw. She grew up in Illinois where she attended school and spent most of her early years. Later on, she moved to South Dakota. Nena loved her pets and shopping. Spending over 30 years as a CNA, her love for caring for the elderly was something she took great pride in. 

She was a member of Spirit of Faith Church.

Nena is survived by her four children, Kelly, Eric, Zack, and Ashley; two sisters, Cheryl and Joy; one brother, Billy; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Joe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Everette Jr.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025
    March 2, 2025 March 3, 2025 March 4, 2025 March 5, 2025 March 6, 2025 March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025
    March 9, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 11, 2025 March 12, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025
    March 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 18, 2025 March 19, 2025 March 20, 2025 March 21, 2025 March 22, 2025
    March 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 25, 2025 March 26, 2025 March 27, 2025 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2025
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 