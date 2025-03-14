By: admin

Nena Roberts, 62, of Woonsocket, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at her residence.

Memorial services were held Thursday, March 6, at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Visitation was one hour prior to services.

Nena Roberts was born on Jan. 27, 1963, in Centralia, Ill., to Everette and Bertha (Simonton) Votaw. She grew up in Illinois where she attended school and spent most of her early years. Later on, she moved to South Dakota. Nena loved her pets and shopping. Spending over 30 years as a CNA, her love for caring for the elderly was something she took great pride in.

She was a member of Spirit of Faith Church.

Nena is survived by her four children, Kelly, Eric, Zack, and Ashley; two sisters, Cheryl and Joy; one brother, Billy; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Joe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Everette Jr.