By: admin

Published June 6, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Earlier this year, the Woonsocket Development Corporation (WDC) applied for and received a matching $1,500 Community Forestry Grant. The Development Corporation, as a non-profit, was required to contribute $1,500, and the forestry grant would match that $1,500. With this local funding and the forestry grant, the WDC was able to purchase 17 individual trees from East River Nursery that included hybrid elm, lindens, and maples.

On Friday, May 30, Lokesh Bhattarai, a Service Forester from the State Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and two interns, Will Ozment and Grace Jaeger, came to Woonsocket to help and direct in the planting of the trees. They will also help with the follow up work that will be needed to maintain the health of the trees as they mature.

The trees were planted sporadically along South Dakota Highway 34 through Woonsocket in the yards and on the grounds of people or entities who were asked and accepted the trees prior to Friday morning.

Locals who helped the three officials from Pierre with this project once the trees made their way here were Mark Snedeker, Chairman of the Sanborn County Conservation District and President of the South Dakota Conservation District; Gay Swenson, President of the Woonsocket Development Corporation; and Gena Eagle, Emily George, and David Swenson all from the Woonsocket Community Club.

