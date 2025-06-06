By: admin

Published June 6, 2025, in Obituaries

Norma Jean Knigge, 87, passed away on May 28, 2025, at The Village of Harmony in Watertown.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 5, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a wake service at 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Parish. Interment will be Friday, June 6, at 3 p.m. at St. Wilfrid Cemetery in Woonsocket.

Norma was born on Dec. 30, 1937, to Henry and Marcella (Kemptner) Knigge in Woonsocket. After graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1955, she attended Mount Marty College and later earned a master’s degree from the Loyola Institute of Pastoral Studies. Between 1959 and 1972, she lived and taught in Hoven, Polo, Kranzburg, and Aberdeen. From 1972 to 2001, she resided and taught in Chicago, Ill. In May 2003, she moved back to South Dakota and lived in Sioux Falls.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and was involved with organizations such as Bread for the World, Pax Christi, and Call to Freedom. She was also a former member of the National Association of Republican Women and the Chicago Catholic Women’s organization. Norma was affiliated with the Benedictine Sisters from 1956 to 1979.

Norma enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors, tending to flowers, and moments with her family.

Norma is survived by her brother, Charlie Knigge, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mavis Steichen, Mary Kogel, Ila Burke, Raymond “Sonny” Knigge, Wallace “Bob” Knigge, Henry “Corky” Knigge, Paul Knigge, two infant babies; and nephew, Robert Knigge.