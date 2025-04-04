NOTICE OF AUDIT

OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF SANBORN COUNTY

By:
Published April 4, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the records and books of account of Sanborn County, South Dakota, have been audited by the Department of Legislative Audit for the two years ended December 31, 2023, and that a detailed report thereon, containing additional information, is filed with the county auditor of Sanborn County and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota, for public inspection.

This notice is published in compliance with provisions of SDCL 4-11-12.

RUSSELL A.

OLSON,

Auditor General,

Department of

Legislative Audit

Published on April 3 and April 10, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $17.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

