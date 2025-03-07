NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION

Published March 7, 2025

Voter registration for the Municipal Election to be held on April 8, 2025, will close on March 24, 2025.  Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election.  If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 605-796-4513.

Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services.  You may contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov.

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration. 

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

Source: 4 SDR 26, effective October 27, 1977; 6 SDR 25, effective September 24, 1979; 6 SDR 123, effective July 2, 1980; 8 SDR 24, effective September 16, 1981; 12 SDR 43, effective September 23, 1985, 21 SDR 77, effective October 24, 1994; 25 SDR 8, effective August 3, 1998; 27 SDR 146, effective July 9, 2001; 30 SDR 171, effective May 10, 2004; 36 SDR 112, effective January 11, 2010.

General Authority: SDCL 12-1-9 (3)

Law Implemented: SDCL 12-4-3, 12-4-5.2, 12-4-7.2

Cross-References: Pub L No 98-435

Published on March 6 and March 13, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $34.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

