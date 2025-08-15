NOTICE OF HEARING

PETITION TO VACATE ALLEYS PENDING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

By:
Published August 15, 2025, in Public Notices

The owners of all the real property abutting on both sides of the alleys lying between:

Block One (1), Block Ten (10), Block Eleven (11), except the railroad thereof, original plat to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota;

having filed with the Auditor of said City her Petition to Vacate Alleys in writing, fully verified by affidavit of said owners, praying for the vacation of the alleys aforesaid, and the governing body of said City having, by Resolution, fixed a time and place for hearing of said Petition, and authorized the giving of Notice thereof, all as provided by SDCL 9-45-11;

NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE is hereby given that said Petition will be heard by the Council of the said City of Woonsocket on Monday, the 8th day of September, 2025, at the hour 7:30 o’clock of that day at the council room of the City in its Municipal Building located in said City, when and where any person interested may appear and may be heard.

Dated this 7th day of August, 2025.

RICHARD REIDER

Mayor

City of Woonsocket

Attest:

TARA WEBER

City Finance Officer

Published once on August 14, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $16.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ1-1tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 27, 2025 July 28, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 August 1, 2025 August 2, 2025
    August 3, 2025 August 4, 2025 August 5, 2025 August 6, 2025 August 7, 2025 August 8, 2025 August 9, 2025
    August 10, 2025 August 11, 2025 August 12, 2025 August 13, 2025 August 14, 2025 August 15, 2025 August 16, 2025
    August 17, 2025 August 18, 2025 August 19, 2025 August 20, 2025 August 21, 2025 August 22, 2025 August 23, 2025
    August 24, 2025 August 25, 2025 August 26, 2025 August 27, 2025 August 28, 2025 August 29, 2025 August 30, 2025
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 