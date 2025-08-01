By: admin

Published August 1, 2025, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 5th day of August, 2025, at the hour of 10:15 a.m., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for a Temporary Alcoholic Beverage License for the Forestburg Melon Festival to operate outside of a municipality on August 16, 2025.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections if any there be.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 24th day of July, 2025

Kami Moody

Sanborn County

Auditor

Published once on July 31, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $11.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.