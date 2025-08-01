NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE

By:
Published August 1, 2025, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 5th day of August, 2025, at the hour of 10:15 a.m., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for a Temporary Alcoholic Beverage License for the Forestburg Melon Festival to operate outside of a municipality on August 16, 2025.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections if any there be.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 24th day of July, 2025

Kami Moody

Sanborn County 

Auditor

Published once on July 31, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $11.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 27, 2025 July 28, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 August 1, 2025 August 2, 2025
    August 3, 2025 August 4, 2025 August 5, 2025 August 6, 2025 August 7, 2025 August 8, 2025 August 9, 2025
    August 10, 2025 August 11, 2025 August 12, 2025 August 13, 2025 August 14, 2025 August 15, 2025 August 16, 2025
    August 17, 2025 August 18, 2025 August 19, 2025 August 20, 2025 August 21, 2025 August 22, 2025 August 23, 2025
    August 24, 2025 August 25, 2025 August 26, 2025 August 27, 2025 August 28, 2025 August 29, 2025 August 30, 2025
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 