Published March 21, 2025, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as a County Board of Equalization of Sanborn County, South Dakota will meet in the Commissioners’ Chambers in said County on Tuesday, the 8th day of April 2025, for the purpose of reviewing, correcting, and equalizing the assessment of said County for the year 2025.

All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, are required to submit written notice to the County Auditor no later than April 1st, 2025.

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Published on March 20 and March 27, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $15.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.