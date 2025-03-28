NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL ELECTION

MUNICIPALITY OF WOONSOCKET

By:
Published March 28, 2025, in Public Notices

A Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Woonsocket, South Dakota.  If the polls cannot be opened because of bad weather, the election may be postponed one week.

The election polls will be open from seven o’clock a.m. to seven o’clock p.m. daylight savings time on the day of the election.

At the election, the following questions will be voted upon or offices will be filled:

Ward III – Councilmember – two-year term – Derek T. Foos and William R. Brewer.

Furthermore, the following are unopposed:

Ward I – councilmember two-year term – Elliott Ohlrogge;

Ward II – Councilmember – two-year term – Joel Rassel.

The polling place in each precinct of this municipality is as follows:  

Woonsocket Community Center

Voters with disabilities may contact the city finance officer for information and special assistance in absentee voting or polling place accessibility.

Tara Weber, 

Finance Officer

Published on March 27 and April 3, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $25.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ33-2tb

