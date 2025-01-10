By: admin

Published January 10, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, January 21st, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Lot 7 of North View Addition, Woonsocket. Article 8, Section 815 Minimum Yard Requirement: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than ten (10) feet, east and west sides. Variance request is for the side yard on the west side to be less than 10 feet, but no closer than five (5) feet from the property line.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Deputy Zoning

Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on January 9, 2025, and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.