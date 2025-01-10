NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published January 10, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment  at 10:10 a.m., Tuesday, January 21st, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled. 

Meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Lot 7 of North View Addition, Woonsocket.  Article 8, Section 815 Minimum Yard Requirement: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than ten (10) feet, east and west sides. Variance request is for the side yard on the west side to be less than 10 feet, but no closer than five (5) feet from the property line. 

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Deputy Zoning 

Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on January 9, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $13.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025
    January 5, 2025 January 6, 2025 January 7, 2025 January 8, 2025 January 9, 2025 January 10, 2025 January 11, 2025
    January 12, 2025 January 13, 2025 January 14, 2025 January 15, 2025 January 16, 2025 January 17, 2025 January 18, 2025
    January 19, 2025 January 20, 2025 January 21, 2025 January 22, 2025 January 23, 2025 January 24, 2025 January 25, 2025
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 