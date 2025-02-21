By: admin

Published February 21, 2025, in Public Notices

ON APPLICATION

FOR TEMPORARY SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

ARTESIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Artesian, South Dakota on the 11th day of February 2025 at the time of 7:30 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center, will meet in a regular session to consider the following application for an alcoholic beverage license to operate within the municipality on a temporary license on February 22nd, 2025, has been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

Artesian Fire Department

Temporary sale of Alcoholic Beverage

Temporary Malt Beverage License

February 22nd, 2025

Cost of $100.00

209 S 2nd St., Artesian, SD 57314

S95.2’ OF OUTLOT 1

THAXTER’S 2ND ADDN

ARTESIAN

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: City Council has approved a temporary license for the Artesian Fire Department to sell malt beverages on February 22nd, 2025, has been filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Finance Officer,

City of Artesian

Published once on February 20, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $15.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.