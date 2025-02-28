NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

By:
Published February 28, 2025, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Town Board in and for the Town of Letcher, South Dakota, on the third day of March, 2025, at the time of 7 p.m. in the City Council Room, will meet to consider the following transfer of Alcoholic Beverage License to operate within the town of Letcher.

Angie McCain and Shirley Enfield, the previous owners of Buckshots, are seeking to transfer their liquor license to the new owner, Stephen Escobin.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.  

Angie Meier

Finance Officer,

Letcher

Published once on February 27, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $11.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ29-1tb

