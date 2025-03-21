NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Published March 21, 2025

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, March 31st, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at a later date.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use application for a Bar, Section 607 Conditional Use allowance, located at the W 155’ of N 200’ of S 375’ of NW4 SW4 4-106-59 Diana Township, Artesian, S.D.  

Meeting is to discuss a Variance application for a structure that will exceed the 25 foot side lot requirement. Article 6, Section 615 Minimum Yard Requirement:  There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than twenty five (25) feet, located at the W 155’ of N 200’ of S 375’ of NW4 SW4 4-106-59 Diana Township, Artesian, S.D.  

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Deputy Zoning 

Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on March 20, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $15.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

