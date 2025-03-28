By: admin

Published March 28, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 7th, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use application for a Hazardous Materials Pipeline, Section 507, pursuant to Section 523. This pipeline covers approximately 16 miles on the east side of Sanborn County and will be used to transport carbon dioxide.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Deputy Zoning

Administrator,

Sanborn County

