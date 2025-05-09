By: admin

Published May 9, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, in the Commissioner’s Room, second floor of the courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use permit for Lots 22-24, Blk 6, Dunn’s Addition, Woonsocket for a storage building. Article 15, Section 1501 of Two Family Residential District specifies that storage buildings require a Conditional Use permit.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance permit for Lots 22-24, Blk 6, Dunn’s Addition, Woonsocket for a 4,032 square foot Large Storage Building. Article 15, Section 1501 specifies that storage buildings larger than 2,400 square feet require a Variance permit.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance permit for Lots 22-24, Blk 6, Dunn’s Addition, Woonsocket for a front yard depth less than 25 feet to the east. Article 8, Section 815 of Two Family Residential District Minimum Lot Requirement states that structures on corner lots shall maintain two (2) front yards for the property abutting the road rights-of-way. Front Yard is defined as not less than a depth of twenty-five (25) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on May 8, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $18.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.