NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Published May 23, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning board at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025, in the Commissioners room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D., to propose the following amendment to the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance adopted December 5, 2006. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled. 

The meeting is to discuss an amendment to re-zone Lots 1-9 of J&L Subdivision, NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township, from an Agricultural District (AG) to a Platted Town Site Residential (PTR). These lots include:

• Lot 1 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lot 2 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lot 3 and 4 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lot 5 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• W60’ of Lot 5 J&L Subdivision  NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lot 5A of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lot 5B of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lot 6 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lots 7 and 8 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

• Lot 9 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on May 22, 2025

