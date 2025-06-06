NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Published June 6, 2025

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Sanborn County Commissioners at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025, in the Commissioners’ room, second floor of the Sanborn County courthouse in Woonsocket, S.D., to propose the following amendment to the Sanborn County Zoning Ordinance adopted December 5, 2006. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled. 

The meeting is to discuss an amendment to re-zone Lots 1-9 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township, from an Agricultural District (AG) to a Platted Town Site Residential (PTR). These lots include:

Lot 1 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lot 2 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lot 3 and 4 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lot 5 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township

W60’ of Lot 5 NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lot 5A NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lot 5B NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lot 6 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lots 7 and 8 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-160-62 Twin Lakes Township;

Lot 9 of J&L Subdivision NW/4 30-106-62 Twin Lakes Township.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on June 5, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $18.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

