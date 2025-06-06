NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published June 6, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Adjustment, at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 17th  2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Lot 3 of North View Addition, Woonsocket.  Article 8, Section 815 Minimum Yard Requirement: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than ten (10) feet. Variance request is for a nine (9) foot side yard on both east and west sides.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on June 5, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $12.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

  Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

