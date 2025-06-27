By: admin

Published June 27, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning and Zoning Board at 9:05 a.m. Monday, July 7th, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at a later date.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Lot 7 of North View Addition, Woonsocket. Article 8, Section 815 Minimum Yard Requirement: There shall be two (2) side yards, each of which shall not be less than ten (10) feet. The variance request is for an eight (8) foot side yard on the east side for a double garage.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on June 26, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $12.43 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.