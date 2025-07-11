NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published July 11, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Adjustment, at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Lots 1-3 Block 65 OP Woonsocket.

Article 8, Section 815 Minimum Yard requirement: Buildings and structures on corner lots shall maintain two (2) front yards for the property abutting the road right-of-way. 

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on July 10, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $12.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 29, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 1, 2025 July 2, 2025 July 3, 2025 July 4, 2025 July 5, 2025
    July 6, 2025 July 7, 2025 July 8, 2025 July 9, 2025 July 10, 2025 July 11, 2025 July 12, 2025
    July 13, 2025 July 14, 2025 July 15, 2025 July 16, 2025 July 17, 2025 July 18, 2025 July 19, 2025
    July 20, 2025 July 21, 2025 July 22, 2025 July 23, 2025 July 24, 2025 July 25, 2025 July 26, 2025
    July 27, 2025 July 28, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 August 1, 2025 August 2, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 