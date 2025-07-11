By: admin

Published July 11, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Adjustment, at 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Lots 1-3 Block 65 OP Woonsocket.

Article 8, Section 815 Minimum Yard requirement: Buildings and structures on corner lots shall maintain two (2) front yards for the property abutting the road right-of-way.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

