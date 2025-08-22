By: admin

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the 10th day of September, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Commission meeting room located at 239 Wisconsin Ave SW to consider the following Ordinance Changes and Street Vacation Petition as presented and filed in the City Planning & Inspection Office as listed herein:

Ordinance Changes

R-1 (One Family Residential District) – 23.16.004 – Conditional uses;

R-3 (One Family, Two Family and Townhouse Residential District) – 23.20.002 – Permitted uses;

23.04.058 – Home occupation permit expiration;

23.04.064 – General Conditions for all approved home occupation permits;

23.04.076 Type I minimal effect home occupation;

23.40.060 Sign erector’s license.

For a complete copy of the proposed ordinance changes, contact the Planning Department at 605-353-8512.

Street Vacation

HMMI, LLC is requesting to vacate the East 20’ of Arizona Ave SW running north and south beginning in the SW corner of Industrial Park Tract One (1) running northerly to the NW corner of Industrial Park Tract Two (2) to the end of Arizona Avenue N, 658.46’ in the City of Huron, Beadle County, South Dakota in an area zoned I-2 (General Industrial District).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if approved by the Hearing Examiner, a second public hearing will be held by the Huron City Commission on the 15th day of September, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Commission meeting room at the Huron Municipal Building, 239 Wisconsin Ave SW to consider the above listed Ordinance Changes and Street Vacation Petition. Any person(s) or their attorney may appear at said public hearings and present objections if any objections there be.

Dated at Huron, South Dakota this 11th day of August 2025.

Barry Cranston

City Planner

Paullyn Carey

Finance Director

