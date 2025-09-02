By: admin

Published September 2, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 8th, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at a later date.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Hendrix Outlot 1 N/2 SW/4 21-106-59 Diana Township. Article 5 Section 515 states that there shall be a front yard of not less than a depth of seventy-five (75) feet. Variance is asking for a front yard with a 59-foot depth.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on August 28, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $12.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.