By: admin

Published September 2, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, September 8th, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at a later date.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for Lots 18-24 including Lots A&B Block 100, First addition, Woonsocket. Article 15 Section 1501 states no accessory buildings shall have a side wall height greater than fourteen (14) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

