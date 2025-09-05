NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Adjustment, on September 16, 2025, at 10:05 a.m. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

The meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use application for Lots 23-24 Blk 24 OP, Woonsocket. Article 15, Section 1505 specifies that no camping units shall be parked and occupied in any district for more than forty-eight (48) hours.  A Conditional Use permit may be issued if the camping unit is on land owned by the occupant during the construction of a house.  

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at

605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

