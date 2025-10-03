By: admin

Published October 3, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the Town Council of the Town of Letcher, County of Sanborn, State of South Dakota will hold a public hearing at the Finance Office in the Town of Letcher, State of South Dakota on the 15th day of October, 2025, at 7 o’clock p.m., at which time and place this board shall determine whether to vacate the portions of the following roads described as:

Dakota Street from 3rd Street to the east and north of Block 6 in Original Town, Town of Letcher, Sanborn County, South Dakota; and 4th Street from Main Street north to Dakota Street in Original Town, Town of Letcher, Sanborn County, South Dakota; and the alley in Block 6 in Original Town, Town of Letcher, Sanborn County, South Dakota.

The council shall hear any and all persons or parties in favor of or opposing said vacation.

Notice is further given that a plat and survey of the streets and the abutting lots above described are on file in the office of the Register of Deeds of Sanborn County, South Dakota, and that Town of Letcher, have duly filed a Petition and Application and Affidavit in Support thereof for the vacations therein requested.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer,

Town of Letcher

Published on October 2 and October 9, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $27.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.